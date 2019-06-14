Airline workers' claims under Illinois biometric law must go to labor board

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that unionized airline workers alleging violations of a unique Illinois law governing the use of biometric data must bring their claims to a federal labor board instead of filing them in court.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said that separate lawsuits by baggage handlers for Southwest Airlines Co and United Airlines Inc require review of their collective bargaining agreements, so the cases must be heard by a federal “adjustment board” under the Railway Labor Act.

