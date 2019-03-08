Westlaw News
Southwest workers say union agreement did not preempt Illinois biometric law

Daniel Wiessner

A group of unionized Southwest Airlines Co baggage handlers have urged a federal appeals court to rule that federal labor law did not preempt their claims that the airline violated a unique Illinois biometric law when it collected their fingerprints.

In a brief filed on Wednesday, the workers told the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that because their collective bargaining agreement did not mention Southwest’s fingerprint-based timekeeping system, their claims did not have to proceed in union arbitration under the federal Railway Labor Act.

