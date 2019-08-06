DOL: Blackjewel coal on tracks ‘hot goods’, asks bankruptcy judge to halt transport

The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday asked a federal bankruptcy judge to bar Blackjewel LLC from transporting coal out of a Kentucky mine until it compensates hundreds of workers who have not been paid since June.

The department in a filing in bankruptcy court in West Virginia said that because Blackjewel workers have not been paid to mine and process coal sitting in railcars in Harlan County, Kentucky, the coal is “hot goods” under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and cannot enter interstate commerce.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ZB2vML