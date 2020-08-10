Westlaw News
Bloomberg fosters newsroom 'caste system' with white men at the top- lawsuit

Daniel Wiessner

A former Bloomberg LP national security reporter has filed a proposed class action accusing the company of perpetuating a culture in which women and minorities are undervalued and promoted and paid less than white men.

The reporter, Nafeesa Syeed, in a complaint filed in Manhattan state court on Sunday said she was deprived of high-profile assignments and ultimately forced to quit in 2018 because of a “caste system” that permeates the company.

