Michael Bloomberg not liable in harassment, rape case by company's employee- NY court

New York’s top state court on Thursday said Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg cannot be held liable for the alleged sexual harassment and assault of a temporary worker by a marketing manager at the company.

The Court of Appeals in a 6-1 ruling said the New York City Human Rights Law (HRL), which prohibits workplace bias and harassment, only imposes liability on individuals who engage in or aid and abet violations of the law, and not corporate officers.

