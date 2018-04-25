BNSF Railway sues EEOC over disability bias complaints

BNSF Railway Co has filed a lawsuit claiming the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission improperly authorized more than 50 workers and job applicants to sue the company for disability discrimination.

BNSF said the 54 right-to-sue letters the EEOC issued in March were based on a faulty charge filed by former Commissioner Stuart Ishimaru in 2012. Ishimaru did not follow the proper procedure for issuing a charge, and it was filed after he resigned from the commission to join the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, BNSF said in a complaint filed in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas on Tuesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2r2xcuf