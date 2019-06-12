EEOC wipes out BNSF workers' right-to-sue letters to settle railroad's lawsuit

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has struck a deal with BNSF Railway Co, agreeing to withdraw its permission for more than 50 workers and job applicants to sue the railroad for disability discrimination to settle its claims that the agency’s process of issuing the so-called “right to sue” letters was flawed.

The EEOC said on Tuesday it was settling BNSF’s 2018 lawsuit “to avoid the costs and uncertainties of further litigation and to bring closure to this action,” in a joint filing in Fort Worth, Texas federal court, with BNSF’s lawyers at Thompson & Knight. But, the agency said it did not agree with BNSF that 54 right-to-sue letters it issued were based on a faulty charge the EEOC issued in 2012.

