Westlaw News
November 12, 2019 / 11:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: SCOTUS won't review ruling on BNSF's medical testing of job applicant

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review a federal appeals court ruling that said BNSF Railway Co unlawfully refused to hire a job applicant who would not pay for a medical test.

The court denied certiorari to BNSF, which had argued that it did not violate the Americans with Disabilities Act by pulling a job offer for the applicant, Russell Holt, after he disclosed a previous back injury and refused to pay $2,500 for an MRI requested by the railroad.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/32EaCsz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
