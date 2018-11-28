Westlaw News
Railroad can sue EEOC over 'right to sue' letters - judge

A federal judge in Texas has allowed BNSF Railway Co to proceed with a lawsuit accusing the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission of improperly authorizing more than 50 workers and job applicants to sue the railroad for disability discrimination.

U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth, Texas, on Tuesday denied the commission’s motion to dismiss, saying its issuance of 54 “right to sue” letters in March was a final agency action subject to challenge under the federal Administrative Procedure Act (APA).

