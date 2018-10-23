FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 9:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bank of America pays $11 mln over loan officers' vehicle expenses claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Bank of America NA has asked a federal judge in San Francisco to approve an $11 million settlement with 1,900 of its mortgage loan officers in California who say they were not reimbursed for using their personal vehicles for work.

The bank and the plaintiffs in a joint filing on Monday said the proposed deal would avoid protracted litigation after U.S. District Judge Edward Chen certified a statewide class in the lawsuit last year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yXsi5D

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
