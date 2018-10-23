Bank of America pays $11 mln over loan officers' vehicle expenses claims

Bank of America NA has asked a federal judge in San Francisco to approve an $11 million settlement with 1,900 of its mortgage loan officers in California who say they were not reimbursed for using their personal vehicles for work.

The bank and the plaintiffs in a joint filing on Monday said the proposed deal would avoid protracted litigation after U.S. District Judge Edward Chen certified a statewide class in the lawsuit last year.

