Judge certifies 'narrowed' classes in Bank of America wage-and-hour case

A federal magistrate judge has certified two classes of Bank of America Corp employees in a lawsuit accusing the company of requiring off-the-clock work and depriving workers of meal and rest breaks, while leaving out thousands of people the plaintiffs had sought to include.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco on Tuesday said the “narrowed” classes that include thousands of workers were appropriate because they contain employees with the same job titles as the two named plaintiffs - treasury service advisers and assistant managers - rather than the 44,000 workers with hundreds of different titles included in the proposed statewide class.

