DOL releases final rule expanding bonus pay for workers with 'fluctuating' hours

The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday made it easier for employers to offer bonuses and other incentive pay to workers with inconsistent schedules, which critics say could lead to employees being paid less or working longer hours.

DOL’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) released a final rule that allows employers who offer bonuses and premium payments based on productivity or hours worked to use the “fluctuating workweek” method of calculating overtime under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), reversing the Obama administration’s position on the issue.

