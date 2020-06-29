Booz Allen analyst says she was demoted for complaining about pay bias

A Booz Allen Hamilton business systems analyst filed a lawsuit on Monday claiming she was recently demoted in retaliation for complaining about being paid less than her male colleagues for years.

Plaintiff Jennifer Pupa, represented by Scott Wagner & Associates, said in a complaint in Los Angeles federal court that while she has received a number of promotions and raises since joining the consulting firm in 2011, she has never been paid the market rate for her position and has earned up to $50,000 less than men who do comparable work.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YLWOOi