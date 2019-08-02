9th Circuit asks Calif. Supreme Court to decide if employers must have break policies

A U.S. appeals court has asked the California Supreme Court to determine whether state law requires employers to have formal meal and rest break policies and keep records to ensure that workers take breaks.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said the California Supreme Court has suggested in past cases that companies in the state must have such policies, and should have a chance to clear up its precedent in a lawsuit against trucking firm CRST Van Expedited Inc.

