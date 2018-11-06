9th Circuit may punt issue over worker breaks to Calif. high court

A judge on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday said the court may ask the California Supreme Court to determine whether employers in the state have a duty to encourage workers to take the breaks required by state law.

During oral arguments in Pasadena, Circuit Judge Andrew Hurwitz told a lawyer for a former CRST Van Expedited Inc driver that California courts are split over whether employers can comply with state law requiring meal and rest breaks merely by not preventing workers from taking them, and the California Supreme Court has explicitly left the issue open in prior cases.

