9th Circuit will mull California employers' duty to encourage breaks

A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Monday will consider how far employers in California must go to encourage workers to take meal and rest breaks, and whether to resuscitate a decade-old class action on behalf of 4,200 truck drivers.

A three-judge panel in Pasadena will hear oral arguments in a former CRST Van Expedited Inc driver’s bid to revive his lawsuit claiming the company did not track breaks and that its demanding schedules did not leave enough time for drivers to take them as required by California law.

