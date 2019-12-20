IN BRIEF: Budget bill includes small funding increase for DOL

By Daniel Wiessner A $540 billion spending bill approved by Congress on Thursday includes a 2.5% funding boost for the U.S. Department of Labor, a rejection of President Donald Trump’s proposal to slash the agency’s budget by nearly 10%.

The bill provides a total of $12.4 billion for DOL, $291 million more than the last fiscal year and $1.4 billion more than Trump had sought in a March proposal. Trump is expected to sign the bill as early as Friday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rfPkVN