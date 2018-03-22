FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 11:55 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Labor Department, NLRB avoid budget cuts in House spending bill

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a massive spending bill that rejects President Donald Trump’s proposed budget cuts for the Department of Labor and National Labor Relations Board.

The $1.3 trillion spending package, which passed 256-167, also includes a modest increase for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s budget. The Senate is expected to vote on the bill late on Thursday or Friday, ahead of a deadline to avoid a government shutdown.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FZ4Aww

