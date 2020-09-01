9th Circuit judges say evidence of AB5's impact on trucking firms is lacking

Judges on a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday said a district judge who blocked California from applying a state worker classification law to the trucking industry may not have gone far enough in explaining how it would affect individual trucking companies.

During oral arguments held remotely, U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock of Massachusetts, who sat by designation on the three-judge panel, said that determining whether the California law known as AB5 is preempted by a federal law governing trucking firms requires detailed fact-finding that was largely absent from a January ruling by U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez in San Diego.

