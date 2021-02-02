9th Circuit says Jan-Pro must face misclassification claims under Dynamex test

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit claiming janitorial services company Jan-Pro Franchising International Inc misclassified cleaners in California as independent contractors, saying the judge who tossed out the case must reconsider it under the state’s strict test for determining worker classification.

The ruling by a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came after the California Supreme Court, answering certified questions in the case, said last month that its 2018 ruling in Dynamex Operations West Inc v. Superior Court applies retroactively to the 2008 lawsuit against Jan-Pro.

