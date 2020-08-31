9th Circuit to mull whether Cali. worker classification law applies to truckers

The office of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Tuesday will urge a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to reverse a federal judge and rule that the state’s law making it more difficult to classify workers as independent contractors can be applied to truck drivers.

Lawyers from Becerra’s office will square off with the California Trucking Association’s (CTA) attorneys at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart, who say U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez correctly ruled in January that the 2019 law, known as AB5, was preempted by a federal law governing the trucking industry.

