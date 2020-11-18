9th Circuit told Cali. AG will pursue some misclassification claims against gig firms

A lawyer from the California Attorney General’s office told a U.S. appeals court on Wednesday that the state could still pursue legal action against “gig economy” companies for classifying workers as independent contractors, even after voters approved a measure exempting them from AB5, a strict state worker classification law.

Jose Zelidon-Zepeda told a three-judge 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel that because the ballot measure known as Prop 22 is not retroactive, the state can still seek backpay in pending lawsuits against gig firms. And companies could still face claims that their misclassification of workers violated California law prohibiting unfair competition.

