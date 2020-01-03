Calif. AG asks judge to reject freelancers' bid to enjoin classification law

The office of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has asked a federal judge to deny a bid by groups representing freelance writers and photographers to temporarily block the state’s new law making it more difficult to classify workers as independent contractors.

The AG’s office in a filing in federal court in Los Angeles on Thursday said the groups, which sued last month, were unlikely to win on their free speech and equal protection claims because the law known as AB5 does not directly regulate speech or unfairly single out groups of workers.

