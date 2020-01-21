Calif. AG moves to sink Uber, Postmates' bid to block worker classification law

The office of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has asked a federal judge to reject a bid by Uber Technologies Inc and Postmates to block a new state law that will make it difficult for “gig economy” companies to continue to classify their workers as independent contractors.

The AG’s office in a filing in federal court in Los Angeles on Friday said temporarily blocking the law known as AB5, which was signed in September, would further delay the state’s ability to address what state lawmakers found was the widespread “exploitation” of workers misclassified as contractors rather than employees.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/30HU1ET