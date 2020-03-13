Calif. AG urges 9th Circuit to rule that AB5 can be applied to trucking companies

The office of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has told a U.S. appeals court that a judge was wrong to find that the state’s new law on worker classification is likely preempted by federal law, and should not have temporarily blocked it from being applied to the trucking industry.

The AG’s office in a brief filed on Thursday said the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has already held that a prior, less-stringent test for determining whether workers in California are employees or independent contractors was not preempted by the federal law governing trucking companies, and should do so again with the new law known as AB5.

