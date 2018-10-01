Calif. governor okays ban on confidentiality provisions, vetoes other #MeToo bills

California Governor Jerry Brown on Sunday approved a bill that will ban confidentiality provisions in settlements of sexual harassment and sex discrimination claims unless they are requested by alleged victims, while rejecting other legislation spurred by the #MeToo movement.

Brown, a Democrat, vetoed a bill that would have made California the first state to bar the enforcement of mandatory arbitration agreements in sexual harassment and sex discrimination cases, saying in a memo that he believed the measure was invalid under the Federal Arbitration Act. He also rejected bills to extend the time for filing sexual harassment claims under state law and require companies with 50 or more employees to keep records of harassment complaints.

