Calif. high court: Contractor should have paid recycling staff prevailing wage

The California Supreme Court has ruled that a company that contracted with Los Angeles County to operate two recycling facilities should have paid its workers the prevailing wage under state law, saying they were employed on “public works.”

The seven-member court in a unanimous ruling on Monday rejected claims by Barrett Business Services Inc and its lawyers at Hinshaw & Culbertson that prevailing-wage requirements only apply to construction projects and related jobs, and not its employees’ work of sorting recyclables.

