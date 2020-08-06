Calif. labor dept sues Uber, Lyft over driver classification

The California agency that enforces state employment laws has sued Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc, claiming the companies have willfully misclassified drivers as independent contractors and deprived them of the various legal protections afforded to employees.

The state Labor Commissioner’s office filed the lawsuits on Wednesday in Alameda County state court, claiming the companies owe drivers unpaid minimum wage, rest breaks and overtime pay, along with damages for failing to issue wage statements, grant drivers paid sick leave and reimburse them for work-related expenses.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2XyobtS