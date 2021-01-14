Calif. Supreme Court says Dynamex ruling applies retroactively

The California Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that its 2018 decision adopting a strict test for determining worker classification applies retroactively, potentially tipping the scales against “gig economy” companies and other businesses in pending misclassification lawsuits.

The seven-member court in a lawsuit involving janitorial services company Jan-Pro Franchising International Inc unanimously ruled that because its 2018 decision in Dynamex Operations West Inc v. Superior Court merely interpreted state wage laws rather than created new law, it could apply to claims that predate the decision.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2MVhMqf