Calif. top court considers whether strict worker classification test is retroactive

A lawyer for janitorial services company Jan-Pro Franchising International Inc on Tuesday urged the California Supreme Court to rule that its 2018 ruling making it more difficult to classify workers as independent contractors does not apply retroactively because it marked a “sea change” in the law.

Jason Wilson of Willenken, who represents Jan-Pro, told the justices during arguments held via videoconference that the three-pronged test they adopted in Dynamex Operations West Inc v. Superior Court replaced a markedly different multi-factor standard that businesses in California had come to rely on in determining how to properly classify their workers.

