Calif. top court rejects SEIU's challenge to AB5 exemption for gig firms

The California Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to take up the Service Employees International Union’s bid to strike down a ballot measure exempting many “gig economy” companies from a state law making it difficult to classify workers as independent contractors.

The court without explanation denied SEIU’s January petition for its case to be heard immediately by the high court, meaning the union must now file its challenge in a trial-level state court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jjKflJ