FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 11, 2018 / 9:41 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

California state workers exempt from OT despite joint employment - court

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A California appeals court has ruled that seasonal state workers who are typically exempt from mandatory overtime pay do not become eligible when they are jointly employed by private companies.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District in San Diego, on Tuesday said that state law exempted public employees in the “amusement and recreation industry” from overtime pay, and that status did not change when 180 seasonal workers at the Del Mar Fairground were “loaned out” to private event promoters.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KOr8lH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.