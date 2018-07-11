California state workers exempt from OT despite joint employment - court

A California appeals court has ruled that seasonal state workers who are typically exempt from mandatory overtime pay do not become eligible when they are jointly employed by private companies.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District in San Diego, on Tuesday said that state law exempted public employees in the “amusement and recreation industry” from overtime pay, and that status did not change when 180 seasonal workers at the Del Mar Fairground were “loaned out” to private event promoters.

