California worker classification bill nears Senate vote

The California State Senate is poised to vote in the coming days on a bill that would make it much more difficult for companies to classify workers as independent contractors rather than employees, amid sharp criticism by trade groups and so-called “gig economy” firms that rely heavily on contractors.

A Senate committee approved the bill, known as AB5, last week, paving the way for a vote by the full Senate before the state legislature adjourns for the year on Sept. 13. And California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, announced his support of the bill in an editorial published in the Sacramento Bee on Monday.

