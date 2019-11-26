Case to Watch: Calif. law requires pay for security checks - Apple retail workers

Lawyers for a class of more than 12,000 Apple Inc retail store employees will urge the California Supreme Court next week to rule that state wage law requires employers to pay workers for time spent going through security checks at the end of their shifts, and revive their class action lawsuit.

At oral arguments on Dec. 4, the plaintiffs’ lawyers at Kralowec Law will argue that California law must be applied more broadly than federal law, which does not require pay for time spent in security checks, to maximize protection for workers.

