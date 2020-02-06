Westlaw News
February 6, 2020 / 11:20 PM / a few seconds ago

Chamber says Calif. worker classification law poses costly questions for 'gig economy'

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has told a federal judge that “gig economy” companies will have a hard time complying with California’s new law making it more difficult to classify workers as independent contractors, backing a bid by Uber Technologies Inc and Postmates to block the law pending the outcome of their legal challenge.

In an amicus brief filed in Los Angeles federal court Wednesday, lawyers from Littler Mendelson representing the Chamber said that many gig workers perform tasks for multiple app-based services on the same day, posing vexing questions about which company would be responsible for complying with California’s costly employment laws for such workers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3bbcxue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below