Groups warn of dire consequences if SCOTUS tosses Calif. farm access rule

More than a dozen worker advocacy groups on Wednesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a constitutional challenge by two California fruit farms to a longstanding state labor regulation granting unions access to private farmland for the purpose of organizing workers.

Led by the National Employment Law Project, the groups in an amicus brief told the court that striking down the 1975 rule would not only harm farm laborers but could open the door to barring access to worksites by the government and third-party safety and health inspectors.

