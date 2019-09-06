IN BRIEF: California lawmakers approve ban on mandatory arbitration of employment disputes

The California State Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would ban mandatory arbitration of employment-related legal claims, sending it to the desk of Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

The bill prohibits companies from requiring workers to sign arbitration agreements as a condition of employment. Newsom’s predecessor, Democrat Jerry Brown, vetoed similar bills last year and in 2015 after expressing concerns about their broad scope.

