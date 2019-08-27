IN BRIEF: McDonald's, other franchises want exemption to Calif. worker classification bill

More than 150 franchisors including McDonald’s Corp, Yum! Brands Inc and Marriott International Inc on Tuesday urged California lawmakers to exempt franchise businesses from a bill that would make it more difficult for companies to prove that workers are not their employees.

In a joint letter to state legislators, the companies said the bill could mean “the death of the franchise model in California,” because it would lead to many brand parents being deemed the employers of their franchisees’ workers.

