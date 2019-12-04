IN BRIEF: Trucking group moves to block Calif. worker classification law

The California Trucking Association (CTA) has asked a federal judge to temporarily block the state’s new law making it more difficult to classify workers as independent contractors, pending the outcome of its lawsuit claiming the measure is preempted by federal law.

The CTA in a filing in federal court in San Diego on Tuesday said the law, known as AB5, will cause irreparable harm to trucking companies by forcing them to purchase fleets of trucks and hire employees instead of using independent contractors.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LnmqKc