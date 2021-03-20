Industry bid to ban union access to California farms reaches Supreme Court

Two California fruit farms are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to toss out a longstanding state regulation granting union organizers access to private farmland, in a case with potentially broad implications for employers’ private property rights.

The justices on Monday will hear virtual oral arguments over whether California’s 1975 rule, which allows organizers access to farms before and after workers’ shifts, amounts to an unconstitutional “taking” of private property as Cedar Point Nursery and Fowler Packing Co have argued.

