Judge blocks California law banning mandatory arbitration from taking effect

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a new California law that would prohibit employers from requiring workers to agree to arbitrate employment-related legal dispute from taking effect, saying it is likely preempted by the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA).

U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller in Sacramento on Monday said the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other groups that are challenging the law had raised “serious questions” about the hardships it will place on businesses and whether it improperly interferes with valid arbitration agreements under the FAA.

