Judge skeptical of Uber's claims that Calif. classification law is arbitrary

A Los Angeles federal judge has signaled that she will likely reject a bid by Uber Technologies Inc and Postmates to temporarily block a California law that makes it more difficult to classify workers as independent contractors.

At a hearing on Friday, U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee told Theane Evangelis of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, who represents the companies, that she would not second-guess state lawmakers who chose to exempt some industries, but not “gig economy” companies from the scope of the law known as AB5.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/39p5nAQ