Judge tosses challenge by Uber, Postmates to California's AB5 law, for now

A federal judge in Los Angeles has dismissed a lawsuit by Uber Technologies Inc and Postmates Inc claiming California’s law that makes it more difficult to classify workers as independent contractors is unconstitutional, but left the door open for the companies to file an amended complaint.

U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee on Friday said the fact that the law known as AB5 exempts certain industries but not others, such as “gig economy” workers, was a reflection of the state legislature’s judgment and not evidence of animus against app-based companies.

