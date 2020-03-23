Judge upholds Calif. law requiring many freelancers to be classified as employees

A federal judge in Los Angeles has dismissed a challenge to a provision of California law requiring that many freelance workers be treated as employees rather than independent contractors, but said two groups representing freelancers could file a new complaint.

U.S. District Philip Gutierrez on Friday said a provision of the law known as AB5 exempting freelancers only if they submit fewer than 35 pieces in a year was not based on the content of their speech, so it did not violate their rights under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

