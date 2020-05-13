Postmates, DoorDash should pay for workers' protective equipment- lawsuit

Postmates Inc and DoorDash Inc have been hit with nearly identical proposed class actions accusing them of violating California law by failing to provide masks, hand sanitizer and other protective equipment to workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

In separate complaints filed in state court in San Francisco on Tuesday, Postmates and DoorDash workers represented by lawyers from Bradley Grombacher say the companies have misclassified them as independent contractors instead of employees and should be covering the costs of protective equipment.

