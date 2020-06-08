SCOTUS won't take up challenge to Calif.'s high bar for employee arbitration pacts

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it would not take up a Toyota dealership’s claim that California’s strict test for determining when employee arbitration agreements are valid interferes with the enforcement of the pacts as required by federal law.

The justices denied One Toyota of Oakland LLC’s (OTO) petition for review of a 2019 California Supreme Court ruling that said an arbitration agreement signed by a mechanic who sued the company for unpaid wages was a “paragon of prolixity” and was invalid because it included dense legal language in tiny print.

