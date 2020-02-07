Sponsor of Calif. AB5 will propose exemptions for freelancers, musicians

The California state lawmaker who drafted AB5, a new law making it more difficult to classify workers in the state as independent contractors, says she will propose eliminating a provision that would require publications to treat many freelancers as employees.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, a Democrat from San Diego, said in a series of tweets on Thursday that she was proposing changes to the law after dozens of meetings with freelance journalists and photographers, but also indicated that she opposed an exemption for “gig economy” companies such as Uber Technologies Inc.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vemKFX