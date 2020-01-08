Teamsters, citing Walmart ruling, say Calif. classification law not preempted

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has told a federal judge that a recent appeals court decision involving Walmart Inc truck drivers undermines an industry group’s bid to exempt trucking companies from a California law making it more difficult to classify workers as independent contractors.

The Teamsters’ lawyers at Altshuler Berzon, in a filing in federal court in San Diego on Tuesday, said a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision issued a day earlier that said the federal law governing working conditions for truck drivers did not preempt California wage law also applied to the state’s new classification law, known as AB5.

