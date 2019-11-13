Trucking group says industry is exempt from Calif. worker classification law

The California Trucking Association (CTA) has filed a challenge to the state’s new law making it more difficult to classify workers as independent contractors, saying it is preempted by a federal law governing working standards in the trucking and airline industries.

The CTA in an amended complaint filed in federal court in San Diego on Tuesday said the law, known as AB5, will significantly raise costs for trucking firms that rely on independent contractors and impact the services and prices they offer, which goes against the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act of 1994 (FAAAA).

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/33MEHHT