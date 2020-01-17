Trucking group wins injunction of California worker classification law

A federal judge in San Diego on Thursday blocked a new California law making it more difficult to classify workers as independent contractors from applying to trucking companies, pending the outcome of an industry group’s legal challenge.

U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez agreed with the California Trucking Association (CTA) and its lawyers at Ogletree Deakins that the law, known as AB5, was preempted by the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act (FAAAA), which applies to the airline and trucking industries, and issued a preliminary injunction.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NvAjqv